Basketball legend wins Academy Award for film

LOS ANGELES (WAND) – A basketball superstar has added an Academy Award to his collection.

Kobe Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, MVP winner and NBA Finals MVP winner, took home an Oscar on Sunday night for the creation of an animated short called “Dear Basketball”.

The short goes through Bryant’s rise to fame from childhood to the pro ranks and explains his decision to retire. NBC Sports reports Walt Disney animator Glen Keane and composer John Williams helped with the project.

Bryant received a congratulatory tweet from former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal.

“Congrats to Kobe (on his) first Oscar. That’s big, bro,” O’Neal said. “(I’m) proud of you. (This is a) big honor for you and your family. I’m jealous.”