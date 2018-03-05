Indianapolis man acquitted of Danville murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An Indianapolis man is free after being acquitted of murder in a 2014 murder in Danville.

34-year-old Dejuan Alexander was acquitted of first degree murder in the shooting death of Demaree Tetter on March 16, 2014 in the parking lot north of Club Deuce in the 600 block of N. Vermillion St.

He was also found not guilty of aggravated battery - discharge of a firearm in the shooting of Sheldon Pittman of Danville. Pittman was shot in the right wrist and sustained a graze wound to his stomach.

This was Alexander's second trial. The jury came to their decision in less than four hours. They told the judge after three hours that they were deadlocked, but came back with a verdict in less than 45 minutes after they were told to keep deliberating.

His first trial was declared a mistrial after jurors deliberated for more than 18 hours and failed to reach a verdict.