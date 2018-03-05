Railroad company ordered to pay for Sidney fuel spill

SIDNEY, Ill. (WAND) - The Union Pacific railroad company has been ordered to pay more than $80,000 in connection with a spill that dumped thousands of gallons of diesel fuel into a Sidney river in 2015.

A judge signed a consent order that ends the lawsuit that was brought against the railroad company by the Illinois Attorney General.

The order states Union Pacific must pay a flat fine of $70,000 plus and additional $18,000 to reimburse the state for cleanup expenses.

In May 2015, a Union Pacific train spilled 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel one mile south of Sidney. The fuel spilled into the Salt Fork River.

Cleanup efforts continued until September 2017.