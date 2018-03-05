Deadly crash ruled DUI

ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A 19-year-old was released from the hospital and charged with driving under the influence after a crash that involved the death of a 61-year-old man last week.

The Rosamond man, Owen A. Herbord, was also cited to possessing alcohol in a motor vehicle, driving uninsured, failure to reduce speed, improper lane usage and not wearing a seat belt.

The crash happened on February 26th on Illinois 16 east of Rosamond.

Randal K. McElroy, of Nokomis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, McElroy was wearing his seatbelt but Herbord was not. Herbord admitted to police he was using his cellphone at the time of the crash.

Herbord is scheduled to appear in court March 13th.