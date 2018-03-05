"The Blues Brothers" voted top movie in IL history

Illinois (WAND) - "The Blues Brothers" has been voted the top movie in Illinois state history.

The film features Chicago landmarks, classic music, and two characters trying to save an orphanage from closing... "a mission from God."

It was chose through online voting in the Illinois Top 200 project. The project was an initiative of The State Journal-Register, the Illinois Bicentennial Commission, and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

Here are the rest of the Top 10 Illinois films voted on by residents:

2) "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

3) A League of Their Own"

4) "The Fugitive"

5) "The Untouchables"

6) "The Sting"

7) "Chicago"

8) "Eight Men Out"

9) "Hoop Dreams"

10) "Ordinary People"

Voting on the second category in the Illinois Top 200 project, Illinois' top businesses, is now open. Click HERE to vote.