Teen stabbed in fight

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A 16-year-old was stabbed in the arm after an altercation outside of an IHOP restaurant Saturday night, according to police.

The teen was treated for non life-threatening injuries at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

Police say the teen got into an altercation in the parking lot with an individual who grabbed a knife from his vehicle, stabbed the teen and fled the scene.

No arrest have been made and information about the suspect is not yet available.

People with information on this or other crimes can submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 788-8427 or they can submit a tip online at www.cashfortips.us. Tips also can be sent by text. Type TIP672 plus a message and send to CRIMES. Informants are eligible for cash rewards of up to $2,500, in all crimes except homicides. Tips leading to arrest(s) in any homicide in Sangamon or Menard counties will pay up to $5,000.