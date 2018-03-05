Four suspects wanted in armed Target robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for four people who are wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Champaign Target store.

On Feb. 13, officers were called to the Target in the 2100 block of N. Prospect.

A man armed with a handgun stole over $3,200 worth of electronics from a display case. Police believe four suspects in all were involved. Three were inside, and one was waiting outside in a white four-door passenger car.

The suspects are believed to be African American men and women. The three people inside the store were wearing hooded sweatshirts, black jeans, and white-washed jeans. No clothing description was available for the person in the car.

Some of the suspects were captured on video surveillance. If you recognize them, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS.