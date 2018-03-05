U of I police asking for help in whereabouts of Professor

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois police are asking the community if they have heard from a professor who hasn't talked with friends or family since mid-February.

In a Facebook post, the department said Kevin D. Franklin last made contact with friends and family February 16th.

In the post it says, "we have no reason to believe Mr. Franklin is in danger, but we would like to hear from him to be sure he is OK."

According to the University of Illinois website, Franklin is a research professor for Education Policy and Organization Leadership.

You are asked to contact the University of Illinois Police Department at 217-333-1216 or by emailing police@Illinois.edu if you know of his whereabouts. You may remain anonymous by contacting Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.