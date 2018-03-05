Missing Missouri teen may be traveling to Decatur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAND) - A missing Kansas City, Missouri teenager could be traveling to Central Illinois.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding 16-year-old Aaliyah Kidd. She was last seen Monday morning in Kansas City. Police say Kidd may be trying to travel to Decatur, Illinois or Raytown, Missouri.

Aaliyah is described as African American, 5'1" with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Kansas City Police Department at 1-816-234-5136.