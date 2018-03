MOWEAQUA -- Central A&M lost to Shebyville in a CIC tournament consolation game on January 29th. They haven't lost a game since.

Head coach Rob Smith's Raiders are in the midst of a ten game winning streak heading into Tuesday's super-sectional showdown with Goreville at SIU Arena.

Click the video above to hear from senior Jameson Smith and sophomore Connor Heaton as the team prepares for the big road trip!