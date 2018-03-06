State taking part in annual tornado drill

(WAND) – A statewide tornado drill will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday across Illinois.

A test tornado warning will be issued for all Illinois counties and will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio with a tone alarm.

Many commercial radio and TV stations will be participating by relaying the test tornado warning.

Officials recommend that you use this test warning to conduct a tornado drill at work, school or home.

The test is a part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week which aims to help the public make a plan for safety ahead of the peak months for severe weather in central Illinois.