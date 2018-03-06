Decatur man accused of sexual assaulting woman in her home

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is facing preliminary charges of sexual assault.

Police said the 44-year-old man was linked to the crime by DNA.

Officers said a 35-year-old woman told them she was assaulted May 20 when the man walked her home after a party. She said she woke up the next day and discovered she had been assaulted.

The man denied assaulting her. He was arrested Sunday after a state crime lab linked him through DNA. He is only preliminarily charged at this time. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon Co. State's Attorney's Office.

That is why his name has not yet been released.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.