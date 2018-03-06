Man sentenced for shooting and killing bicyclist

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man was sentenced to 55 years in prison for a 2017 murder.

22-year-old Marquise Burnett was facing anywhere between 45 and 85 years for shooting and killing a man riding a bike in the Douglass Park area last June.

24-year-old Darien Carter was the victim.

Burnett's attorney did not call any witnesses during the trial.