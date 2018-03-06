Man charged with letting dog freeze to death due in court

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of letting his dog freeze to death will appear in court Tuesday.

23-year-old Shamar Dawson is charged with the death of his pit bull, Mary Jane, who was found frozen to death in her doghouse Jan. 9.

Dawson said he does not have a permanent place to live himself, but described his pets as being like his children and said he tried to take care of Mary Jane.

Dawson has been assigned a public defender.