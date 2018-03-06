Zoo welcomes otter pups

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Baby otters are the most adorable new members to Miller Park Zoo.

The two male North American River Otter pups were born to the proud parents of “Tallulah” and “Ozzie” on Feb. 12th.

Otter pups don’t usually reproduce in zoos or aquariums, so the rare birth is even more special.

"We're very excited to announce the birth of these otter pups," said Jay Tetzloff, Miller Park Zoo Director. "We're all looking forward to watching them grow up."

The pups will be a part of the public exhibit in late March. Until then, they can be seen from a video monitor at the Zoo’s veterinary hospital room.

Miller Park Zoo will give the public a chance to name the pups at the Zoo’s annual fundraiser, the Zoo Do, in September.