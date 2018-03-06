Danville Area Community College holding public forum

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville Area Community College will be holding two public planning forums on to collect input on the college’s strategic plan.

The events will take place on Thursday, the first being at 4:00 P.M. in room 306 of Vermilion Hall at DACC’s main campus.

The second forum will be at 6:30 P.M. located at the DACC Higher Learning Center in Hoopeston.

"We want to hear your ideas about the college," said Robert Mattson, DACC's executive director of institutional effectiveness and planning. "Tell us what is working, what could be improved or what could be eliminated. Your opinion matters to us as we develop our strategic planning 'matrix' for the coming year."

People who are planning to attend may RSVP to Kerri Thurman, executive assistant to the president, by calling 217-443-8850 or emailing kthurman@dacc.edu.