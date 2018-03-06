Gun control bills dominating House discussion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois House is taking up several gun control laws on Tuesday.

Law makers will discuss four different bills.

One will revoke your FOID card if your firearms are stolen or lost three times within two years. Another will allow current and retired state correction officers to have their firearms on them while off duty.

A third bill would force stores to sell imitation guns, like air guns BB guns and paintball guns behind counters. The last bill will also give power to families of people with mental health issues. It suggests family members of those issues can tell authorities to not let them own guns.

The bills are - HB3390, HB4185, HB4218 and HB4502.