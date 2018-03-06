Bicentennial Coin Contest now open

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A design is needed for the Bicentennial Coin to commemorate the Illinois Bicentennial.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced the Bicentennial Coin Contest on Tuesday.

“A bicentennial coin is a great way to commemorate Illinois’ upcoming 200th birthday,” Frerichs said. “We call upon Illinoisans to tap their creativity and submit a design that captures the beauty of our state, its illustrious history, and depicts the great advantages Illinois has to offer.”

The treasure's office will take electronic submissions. Each design should depict an aspect of Illinois or Illinois history. The design will be used for the commemorative bicentennial coin.

A final winner will be announced on June 18 after a public vote of the top five designs.

For more information on the contest, click here.