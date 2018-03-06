State Farm cutting nearly 900 IT jobs

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - State Farm said they are cutting nearly 900 information technology jobs in Bloomington.

The company said the move is part of a realignment of its technology areas. They will make three departments in to one. State Farm will see a reduction of about 500 jobs company wide. Other positions will be moved to company hubs in Phoenix, Dallas and Atlanta.

State Farm said their workforce will remain the same and plan to move people from other departments to Blooming to make up for the IT jobs.