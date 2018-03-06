Illinois ranks high for working women

(WAND) - Some good news for working women in Illinois. Wallet Hub says Illinois is one of the best states for working women.

The study says Illinois has one of the highest median household incomes.

Researchers say they analyzed data based on womens' economic and social well-being, as well as health and safety to determine the results.

WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 key indicators of living standards for women.

