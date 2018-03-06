School employee arrested for 2nd time, accused of sexual assault and abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND): A former District 186 employee has been arrested again.

Springfield Police arrested Terrez Collins, age 25, for the second time Tuesday. Officer issued a warrant for two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse, and two counts of traveling to meet a minor. He has a bond of $250,000.

He was previously arrested on February 22 by the Springfield Police Department. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant with a $200,000 bond for a grooming/harmful material investigation they were conducting on Collins.

Collins is alleged to have sent pornographic pictures and videos to females under the age of 18 in an attempt to establish or illicit a sexual relationship.

He is being held in the Sangamon County Jail.