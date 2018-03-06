60 Year Prison Sentence for Decatur Man

URBANA, IL (WAND) - A 25 year old Decatur man has been sentenced to 60-years in federal prison for his role in a murder and armed robbery in April 2015.

Matthew Higgins-Vogt admitted robbing the Circle K gas station on South Baltimore Road with Kelton Snyder.

He also admitted shooting and killing Paige Mars. Mars drove the getaway car.

The government presented evidence Mars learned of Snyder's previous violence and questioned him. That's when the men became concerned she might contact law enforcement.

The pair decided Higgins-Vogt would commit the murder since Snyder had previously been involved with Mars and thought the personal relationship would make him a suspect in her murder.

Snyder is serving a life sentenced after he was convicted in 2016.