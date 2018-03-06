Decatur man accused of raping a woman after taking her home from the barPosted:
Most Popular Stories
3 day care workers charged with giving children melatonin
Police in suburban Chicago say three day care workers are charged with giving children gummy bears containing the sleep aid melatonin.
Decatur man accused of sexual assaulting woman in her home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is facing preliminary charges of sexual assault.
State Farm cutting nearly 900 IT jobs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - State Farm said they are cutting nearly 900 information technology jobs in Bloomington.
Decatur man accused of raping a woman after taking her home from the bar
Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is accused of raping a woman who went home with him from the bar.
Man charged with letting dog freeze to death due in court
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of letting his dog freeze to death will appear in court Tuesday.
Four suspects wanted in armed Target robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for four people who are wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Champaign Target store.
School employee arrested for 2nd time, accused of sexual assault and abuse
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND): A former District 186 employee has been arrested again.
Gun control bills dominating House discussion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois House is taking up several gun control laws on Tuesday. Law makers will discuss four different bills.
U of I police asking for help in whereabouts of Professor
The University of Illinois police are asking the community if they have heard from a professor who hasn't talked with friends or family since mid-February.
Missing Missouri teen may be traveling to Decatur
A missing Kansas City, Missouri teenager could be traveling to Central Illinois.
Most Popular Videos
Tuesday Morning Forecast
Evening Forecast
Pro-gun rally draws crowd in Bloomington
Deputies name student killed in train crash
Champaign's female firefighter reflects on job
Disaster response teams tackle Watseka
Decatur Fire trying to cut back on non-emergency calls
Body parts found, newlyweds arrested near mobile home
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
First responders, fire crews rescue man from grain bin
Current Events
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
