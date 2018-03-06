Decatur man accused of raping a woman after taking her home from the bar

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is accused of raping a woman who went home with him from the bar. Decatur police arrested Marvin Smith, 54. He's accused of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a 30-year-old female.

The victim told police that on March 2nd, she met Smith at the Lincoln Lounge. She went back to his apartment. She says Smith then asked how much it would cost for him to have sex with her. She says she refused and went to leave. Smith then stopped her from leaving, slapped her face, grabbed her and pulled her into a back bedroom.

She says he started to choke her and she thought he was going to kill her. He forced her to have sex with him, where he bit her on each shoulder. She said he refused to let her go to the bathroom right away after the rape, but when he finally did, she pulled an emergency string, which caused an alarm to go off. When someone came to the apartment she started screaming for help.

After interviewing neighbors, police say two said they heard screaming coming from Smith's apartment. In addition, police observed the bite marks and bruising on the victim. They found other evidence including multiple strands of the victim's hair in Smith's bed, where he's accused of pulling her hair forcefully.

Marvin Smith is preliminarily charged with Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault and Unlawful Restraint. He's being held in the Macon County Jail on $75,000 bond.