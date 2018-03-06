Doctors warn of vaping dangers

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — In vape shops across the country, the number of flavors seems endless.

Christopher Owens took up vaping to taste those flavors and curb his cigarette habit, viewing it as a healthier alternative to smoking.

“I used to wake up in the morning and have a coughing fit for the first ten minutes because I hadn’t had a cigarette yet,” Owens said. “When I switched to vaping, I never had that problem.”

But feeling better might not actually be better.

A recent study showed many of the cancer causing chemicals in standard cigarettes are also present in e-cigarettes. While the long term effects of vaping are still being studied, doctors still worry about what goes into each puff.

“They’re not regulated by the FDA,” said pulmonologist Dr. Michael Bommarito. “The compounds that are placed in these devices are made by multiple manufacturers.”

Bommarito also says e-cigs also haven’t been proven to curb traditional smoking.

But Owens says he’s proof it works.

“Though it hasn’t been proven, it’s absolutely possible there could be some adverse health effects in the future that we haven’t found yet,” Owens said. “But for the time being, what we know is that it’s making people feel better.”