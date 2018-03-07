Lanphier wins 2OT thriller; Central A&M falls in supers

Lanphier's Cardell McGee (left) and James Jones celebrate the Lions' double overtime win over Champaign Central 71-69 on Tuesday night in Decatur. Lanphier's Cardell McGee (left) and James Jones celebrate the Lions' double overtime win over Champaign Central 71-69 on Tuesday night in Decatur.

It was a night of high drama in the state basketball playoffs, as 3A powerhouses Lanphier and Champaign Central square off in an instant classic that nearly went into a third overtime, while Central A&M falls one game short of State in 1A!

Lanphier 71, Champaign Central 69 (2OT) (3A Decatur sectional semifinals)
Goreville 74, Central A&M 61 (1A Carbondale super-sectional)
 

