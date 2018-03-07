Lanphier wins 2OT thriller; Central A&M falls in supers

It was a night of high drama in the state basketball playoffs, as 3A powerhouses Lanphier and Champaign Central square off in an instant classic that nearly went into a third overtime, while Central A&M falls one game short of State in 1A!



Stay tuned for extended highlights on Facebook as well!



Scoreboard

Lanphier 71, Champaign Central 69 (2OT) (3A Decatur sectional semifinals)

Goreville 74, Central A&M 61 (1A Carbondale super-sectional)

