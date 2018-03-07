Danville man sentenced for selling drugs out of home

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was sentenced to 20 years for selling drugs out of his house.

43-year-old Cloanger Robinson was credited for almost a year's worth of time served.

He was convicted in Jan. of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. His trial lasted two days.

Robinson was arrested last April after a search warrant was executed at his house in the 100 block of Cronkhite St.

He was facing anywhere from six to 30 years based on his criminal history and past drug convictions.