New Youth Assessment Center opening in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The county's Youth Assessment Center is opening in a new location April 1.

The center will open in the former home of Tap In Leadership Academy at 2011 Round Barn Road, C.

The center diverts youth from the criminal justice system. It was previously located at 402 N. Randolph St.

Three years worth of rent is being covered by a $50,000 donation from Jimmy John Liautaud, the founder of the Jimmy Johns sandwich chain.

The Unit 4 school district was allowing the center to stay at its current location rent-free, but now needs the space back.

The center will continue operating at the N. Randolph location until the end of the month.