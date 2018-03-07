Macon Co. gives update on early voting numbers

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County said more than 800 people have cast Early Voting and Grace Period ballots so far.

It is now two weeks prior to the March 20 General Primary Election.

The Macon County Clerk's Office has received 861 votes.

A total of 1,111 voters have already cast ballots or requested absentee ballots for the Primary. 704 of those voters are Democrats. 407 are Republicans.

The Macon County Clerk's Office is open weekdays through March 19 from 8:30 to 7.

Both weekends prior to the election the office will be open from 9 to 4.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 20.

To find your Election Day polling location, CLICK HERE.