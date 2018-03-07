Springfield City Council votes against gas tax

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield City Council unanimously voted against a 4 percent tax on natural gas at a meeting Tuesday.

The tax would have raised more than $1 million for pensions and equipment.

Mayor Jim Langfelder proposed the tax after aldermen said he needed to find other ways of bringing in revenue for the city.

Springfield's sales and telecommunication taxes were raised by the council to help make up for an almost $11.5 million revenue shortfall. After cuts, there was still a $2.5 million shortfall. Pension payments and wage increases were expected to create more budget problems for Springfield next year.