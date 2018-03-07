Governor candidate wants state pension funds to pull investments in gun companies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Democratic governor candidate Chris Kennedy is calling for state pension funds to pull investments in gun and ammunition companies.

Kennedy said government employees in Illinois and lawmakers are undermining efforts to stop the flow of weapons. He said their retirement money is funded partially by firearm company holdings.

Kennedy is the son of Robert F. Kennedy, who was shot and killed during his run for presidency in 1968.

Kennedy also pointed the finger at rival state Sen. Daniel Biss for not coming up with the idea first. He said Biss should have called on the State Board of Investment to make the change when he was a member of the General Assembly.

The board manages the assets of three state pension funds, including the retirement system for the General Assembly. Several weapons makers are listed among the portfolio of investments.