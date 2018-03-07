Peoria man "running from zombies" crashes into airport terminal

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A man who tried to ram a stolen vehicle into a central Illinois airport terminal says he was worried about an impending zombie apocalypse.

The Peoria Journal Star reports that 27-year-old Justin Deemie was indicted Tuesday on charges that include possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal damage to government-supported property. The indictment comes after his Feb. 17 attempt to forcefully enter a terminal at the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport.

Prosecutor Steve Pattelli says Deemie was high on drugs when he grew concerned about zombies.

Pattelli says Deemie also breached security, boarded an empty plane and tried breaking into a police vehicle.

The incident resulted in several delayed or canceled weekend flights.

Deemie's arraignment is Thursday. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.