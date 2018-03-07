WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below the WAND TV ShedRain Umbrella Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of Central Illinois and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WAND TV (“Sponsor”), ShedRain, Block Communications, Inc. and their respective affiliated companies, contractors and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees and contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. Sweepstakes will begin at Monday, March 5, 2018 and end on December 28, 2018 (the "Sweepstakes Period"). There will be a bi-monthly drawing to give away an umbrella. To enter submit a weather photo on WAND TV JC Fultz’ Facebook page (www.facebook.com/jcfultz). Entries must be received by 12 a.m. on Sunday of every other week. The top four liked photos will go onto the semi-final round the next week. Of these four photos, the one with the most likes will be the winner. Winners will be notified by an email or phone call. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. Ad blocking software may need to be disabled so that it does not interfere with processing your entry. Multiple entries from an entrant in one day will be ineligible and the entrant will be disqualified. All entries become property of Sponsor. By entering you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails or text messages from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email or text received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection/ Prize & Odds. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing on or about the second Friday of each month and one (1) winner will be selected from the fourth Friday of each month (March 16, 2018 to December 28, 2018) from among most liked entries received bi-monthly during each month. Each bi-monthly winner will receive a WAND TV ShedRain umbrella. [ARV: $ 50] Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about the second and fourth Fridays through their Facebook account or email. Failure to reach winner via this method or failure of winner to respond to notification, within three (3) business days, may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and the selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, winner must send an email to carol.barnes@wandtv.com with name and address. Valid photo identification will be required to pick up their umbrella. No umbrellas will be mailed. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner's disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes Winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

6. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

7. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with FaceBook. You are providing your information to Sponsor and not to FaceBook. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of Facebook or any of its services.

8. Sponsor. The WAND TV ShedRain Sweepstakes is sponsored by WAND TV and ShedRain. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Official Rules, WAND TV ShedRain umbrella giveaway, 904 W. South Side Drive, Decatur, IL. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact JC Fultz at james.fultz@wandtv.com.