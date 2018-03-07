Graffiti vandals wanted in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are looking for vandals who have been spray painting graffiti images on buildings and vehicles over the past few weeks.

Police said the graffiti is a burden on residents and city officials as it drains resources and money to clean up.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427. There may be a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

