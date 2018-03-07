Woman finds bloody tooth in bag of cashewsPosted:
Decatur man accused of raping a woman after taking her home from the bar
Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is accused of raping a woman who went home with him from the bar.
Doctors warn of vaping dangers
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — In vape shops across the country, the number of flavors seems endless.
Peoria man "running from zombies" crashes into airport terminal
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A man who tried to ram a stolen vehicle into a central Illinois airport terminal says he was worried about an impending zombie apocalypse.
State Farm cutting nearly 900 IT jobs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - State Farm said they are cutting nearly 900 information technology jobs in Bloomington.
School employee arrested for 2nd time, accused of sexual assault and abuse
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND): A former District 186 employee has been arrested again.
3 day care workers charged with giving children melatonin
Police in suburban Chicago say three day care workers are charged with giving children gummy bears containing the sleep aid melatonin.
Woman finds bloody tooth in bag of cashews
An Ohio woman says she found a tooth with dried blood on it while eating cashews.
Missouri officer killed, 2 wounded responding to 911 call
CLINTON, Mo. (AP) — A man shot and killed a police officer and wounded two others who were checking on a disturbance at a Missouri home.
60 Year Prison Sentence for Decatur Man
URBANA, IL (WAND) - A Decatur man was sentenced to 60-years in federal prison for his role in a murder and armed robbery in April 2015.
Decatur man accused of sexual assaulting woman in her home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is facing preliminary charges of sexual assault.
Doctors warn of vaping dangers
Lanphier wins 2OT thriller; Central A&M falls in supers
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Kids Tractor Pull !
NAFTA from a Canadian Farmers viewpoint
Disaster response teams tackle Watseka
Evening Forecast
St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital expanding
I-TEAM: Sex Website Facing Scrutiny
Deputies name student killed in train crash
