Warning: School threats will mean punishment

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Law enforcement leaders are warning students against sending threats on social media.

A statement from John Milhiser, president of the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Association, and other leaders had one message: “It’s not a joke.”

The notice reminds people that threatening violence against a school can lead to years in prison.

“The havoc and fear created when someone threatens a school community is real, no matter the intentions of the person who communicates that threat,” the statement says. ‘All threats are taken seriously, and investigating them diverts precious resources.”

Milhiser says people who threaten violence on social media or anywhere else will be “investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law”. He says law enforcement leaders in Illinois “stand united” to make sure schools remain safe learning environments.