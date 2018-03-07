Champaign investigating shooting on northwest side

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting death on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Sunset Drive for a report of shots fired. They found a black male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Police are still trying to identify the victim in this case. They are asking anyone with information to contact police at 217-351-4545. Detectives are requesting that if anyone knows about the crime they can also call Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.