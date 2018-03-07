Grad students camp near school president's office in strike

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – U of I graduate students have occupied a building in a new part of their strike.

The News-Gazette reports the Graduate Employees Organization, in the push for a new contract, lined the hallway leading to school president Tim Killeen’s office on Tuesday. GEO members told the newspaper they will be in the building “as long as it takes” to reach a fair deal.

The paper says that as of Tuesday evening, U of I police were stationed at the Henry Administration Building to prevent the occupation from getting any bigger.

U of I leaders and the GEO went through a negotiation on Sunday, with another talk scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday. WAND-TV has not heard details of how that discussion ended.

GEO leaders put signs along the hallway. They say they need U of I leaders to understand the urgency of a situation in which classes have to be canceled.

The occupation started late Tuesday afternoon.