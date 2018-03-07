Murder suspect found in Florida, arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A third suspect in a murder investigation is behind bars.

Sangamon County deputies issued a warrant for the arrest of 20-year-old Springfield man Mark Meszaros on Feb. 27. They are investigating the death of Dohndre Hughes, which happened at his home in the 1900 block of East Jackson Street.

Deputies arrested Maszaros in Sarasota, Fla. He’s facing charges of first-degree murder, home invasion and armed robbery.

Dayne Woods, 20, and Katherine Smith, 18, face the same charges. Both of them are in custody.

The bond amounts for all three people are set at $2,000,000 each.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing Wednesday night.