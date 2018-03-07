Maroa welcomes Craft Beer and Gaming Lounge

MAROA, IL (WAND) - Full House Craft Beer and Gaming Lounge in Maroa looks to add on.

Owner Justin Ford opened the new business on West Main Street in December building on his other business in Illiopolis a wine and gaming lounge call the Four Queens.

It is less a sports bar than a gathering place to enjoy some locally crafted beers and entertainment.

Ford says, "Almost something that you would see when you go to wine country in Southern Illinois because we are always gonna have different beers different breweries want you to be surprised every time you come in on what we have on tap."

He adds, "Being in Central Illinois being local featuring local breweries to help them out bring those guys in so people drinking hand to fate or door four will have times when the brewer is actually here and get to meet them."

The Board of Beers with selection from local breweries like Hand to Fate out Petersburg or Door 4 Brewing company in Decatur does change each week with new selections to sample...but one isn't going anywhere...the vanilla cream flavor.

Customers can try their luck at the 5 video gaming terminals where they are offered free snacks and soda.

He has plans for a beer garden in back...where live entertainment will be featured. It will be covered with a bar a small stage and seating for up to 80 people.

He hopes to have it opened in May.

Ford says Full House will also offer a menu with help of the Buttered Bun Restaurant next door.

"Ya know I should mention my wife Christy who has been on my side on these things and has trusted me to give both places a shot so thank you Christy."

Full House Craft Beer and Gaming Lounge...a place to meet, watch a game, and have a locally brewed cold one.