Sexual harassment hush money bill heads to House

Springfield, Ill (WAND) – A bill to prevent taxpayer financed hush money payments by state lawmakers in sexual harassment cases has advanced to the Illinois House.

State Representative David McSweeney, (R) Barrington, the bills sponsor, pointed to members of Congress using taxpayer funds to keep sexual harassment cases quiet as the reason for the measure.

“As we have seen in Congress, in Washington, there have been a number of cases on both sides of the aisle of hush money being paid to people and I believe that is wrong.”

The measure was quickly passed on a unanimous vote in the House Executive Committee. It is now pending in the full House for floor debate.

Fallout from the #MeToo movement has continued to dog the General Assembly. Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, (D) Chicago, has recently defended his handling of harassment complaints against two political aides. A legislative task force is also looking into the issue.

(HB 4243)