HHS answers questions about SIU researcher's work

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Department of Health and Human Services and the Office for Human Research Protections report they have not opened any formal investigations into research done by a now-deceased researcher at SIU School of Medicine.

The report comes in the department’s response to a series of questions from Senator Chuck Grassley, R-IA, regarding research by Dr. William Halford involving human subjects.

Department officials say they have not begun any formal investigation into Halford’s research, since it is unclear whether the Office for Human Research Protection has jurisdiction over the study.

You can read the full response to Grassley’s questions below.