Springfield fire chief hangs up his helmet for the last time

Springfield fire chief hangs up his helmet for the last timePosted: Updated:
Decatur man accused of raping a woman after taking her home from the bar
Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is accused of raping a woman who went home with him from the bar.
1 killed in accidental school shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAND) – Police say an accidential high school shooting left a student with life-threatening injuries.
Doctors warn of vaping dangers
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — In vape shops across the country, the number of flavors seems endless.
Childlike laughter reported coming from Amazon speakers
(WAND) – Reports are surfacing of Amazon virtual assistant devices laughing at random times.
Peoria man "running from zombies" crashes into airport terminal
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A man who tried to ram a stolen vehicle into a central Illinois airport terminal says he was worried about an impending zombie apocalypse.
Warning: School threats will mean punishment
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Law enforcement leaders are warning students against sending threats on social media.
State Farm cutting nearly 900 IT jobs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - State Farm said they are cutting nearly 900 information technology jobs in Bloomington.
School employee arrested for 2nd time, accused of sexual assault and abuse
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND): A former District 186 employee has been arrested again.
Murder suspect found in Florida, arrested
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A third suspect in a murder investigation is behind bars.
3 day care workers charged with giving children melatonin
Police in suburban Chicago say three day care workers are charged with giving children gummy bears containing the sleep aid melatonin.
Lanphier wins 2OT thriller; Central A&M falls in supers
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Kids Tractor Pull !
NAFTA from a Canadian Farmers viewpoint
Disaster response teams tackle Watseka
Severe Weather Prep
St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital expanding
