1 killed in accidental school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAND) – Police say an accidental shooting at an Alabama school claimed a student's life.

WVTM in Birmingham says the shooting during dismissal at Huffman High School injured two students. Law enforcement believes it happened before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Associated Press says a 17-year-old female teen died in the shooting.

Police have not said anything about the other student’s injuries or released details about the circumstances behind the shooting.

