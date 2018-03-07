Police: ATM stolen from Decatur business

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man stole an ATM from a Decatur business last year.

Sworn statements from officers say Tanisha Rayford, a worker at Carolyn’s Mega Slots, left work at about 12:25 a.m. on May 11, 2017, when the business was supposed to stay open until 2 a.m. They say video from earlier that night showed her boyfriend, identified as 33-year-old Cedrick Porter, “testing” the ATM to figure out its weight and how secured it was to the ground.

Police say the power went out at about 2 a.m. on May 11. They discovered someone had turned the electrical services boxes at Carolyn’s and the Subway restaurant next door to off, a move that disabled security video. A Subway worker arrived after 6 a.m to find a shattered glass door at Carolyn’s.

Police say they collected a pry bar at the scene and connected it to Porter through testing. They say Rayford showed “unusual and suspicious behavior” after the burglary investigation began.

The ATM had about $24,558 in it at the time of the burglary. Police say the machine itself is worth about $15,000.

Porter is behind bars in the Macon County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.