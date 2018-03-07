Police on scene of Route 36 crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a Wednesday night crash in the Decatur area.

As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were still on scene near the intersection of Route 36 and South Country Club Road.

Police could not specify details about what caused the crash or say anything about possible injuries when WAND-TV reached out for details.

WAND-TV will update this developing story with new information as it is released.