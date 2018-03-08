Illini QB guru gets down to work with sophomore Cam Thomas

Illini QB guru gets down to work with sophomore Cam ThomasPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Decatur man accused of raping a woman after taking her home from the bar
Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is accused of raping a woman who went home with him from the bar.
-
1 killed in accidental school shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAND) – Police say an accidential high school shooting left a student with life-threatening injuries.
-
Police: ATM stolen from Decatur business
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man stole an ATM from a Decatur business last year.
-
Doctors warn of vaping dangers
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — In vape shops across the country, the number of flavors seems endless.
-
Childlike laughter reported coming from Amazon speakers
(WAND) – Reports are surfacing of Amazon virtual assistant devices laughing at random times.
-
Police on scene of Route 36 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a Wednesday night crash in the Decatur area.
-
Peoria man "running from zombies" crashes into airport terminal
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A man who tried to ram a stolen vehicle into a central Illinois airport terminal says he was worried about an impending zombie apocalypse.
-
Grain elevator sees explosion in central Illinois
BEASON, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters responded to a small explosion at a grain elevator in Beason.
-
Warning: School threats will mean punishment
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Law enforcement leaders are warning students against sending threats on social media.
-
Man killed in deadly Champaign shooting identified
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have named the man killed in a Wednesday afternoon Champaign shooting.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Doctors warn of vaping dangers
-
Champaign investigating shooting on northwest side
-
Families continue to recover from flood waters
-
Warning: School threats will mean punishment
-
Police on scene of Route 36 crash
-
Peoria man "running from zombies" crashes into airport terminal
-
Police: ATM stolen from Decatur business
-
Springfield fire chief hangs up his helmet for the last time
-
Illinois schools see teacher shortage
-
Kids Tractor Pull !
-
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-