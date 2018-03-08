Southeast pulls away from Mahomet-Seymour in sectional semifinals

DECATUR -- Statewide No. 2 Southeast was supposed to have the "easy draw" in the 3A Eisenhower sectional semifinals, while Lanphier and Champaign Central fought tooth-and-nail on the other side of the bracket.



Someone forgot to tell Mahomet-Seymour to put away its teeth and nails.



The Bulldogs came within three points of the Spartans in the fourth quarter, but a late surge gave Southeast the double-digit win it was projected to secure, 59-45.



In doing so, Southeast set up its third meeting of the season with archrival Lanphier in the sectional final on Friday night in Decatur.