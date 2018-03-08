Local health dept. gets recognition for children's services work

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Healthy Families America affiliate, Macon County Health Department, has received accreditation for being a provider of high quality home visiting services to families working to improve children's health, nutrition, and developmental outcomes.

Prevent Child Abuse America has used HFA to provide home visiting services for more than 20 years.

HFA works with families and community partners such as hospitals and pediatricians to help families and provide answers to questions.

The accreditation is based on a set of 12 elements. Becoming accredited takes an examination of the site's operation and looks at the quality of visits made by HFA visitors.