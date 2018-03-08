Former British PM to receive Lincoln Leadership Prize

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair will be the recipient of the 2018 Lincoln Leadership Prize.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation will award the prize Blair's stewardship of the United Kingdom. He has been held in high regard for his philanthropic work improving government effectiveness and has worked to improve conditions in Africa and understanding in the Middle East.

The award will be given April 24 in Chicago. The annual prize recognizes individuals for a lifetime of service in the spirit of President Abraham Lincoln.

Previous recipients of the award include Neil deGrasse Tyson, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, The Little Rock Nine, Steven Spielberg, Bill Clinton, astronaut James Lovell, Jr., and Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, among others.