Minivan-driving burglars steal $10,000 worth of alcohol

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police are looking for the people who burglarized a liquor store.

The store in the 600 block of East Voorhees St. was broken into around 2 a.m. Feb. 19.

The suspects store over $10,000 worth of alcohol. They left the store in a minivan.

If you have any information, call the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 446-TIPS.